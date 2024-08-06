Ben Katzman Finally Meets Metallica, Shares New Single With Fellow Survivor Contestant & Members Of Illuminati Hotties & Mannequin Pussy

Ben Katzman has lived many lives: Guerilla Toss guitarist, Survivor finalist, Metallica superfan. His new solo album Tears On The Beach was heavily inspired by his time on the reality show — during which he won over fans’ hearts with his bright attitude, his useful skills, and being able to name a ton of Metallica songs straight off the dome. Today, he has a new single out called “Buckwild Blindsides” featuring Illuminati Hotties’ Sarah Tudzin, Mannequin Pussy’s Kaleen Reading, and even his fellow Survivor contestant Kellie Nalbandian. He also met Metallica the other day.

“Buckwild Blindsides” is just as fiery as you’d expect from a guy who’s played with Guerilla Toss, who competed on Survivor, and who hangs out backstage at a Metallica show. Here’s what Katzman says of the track:

I wrote the “Buckwild Blindsides” chorus in my head as a joke as the Hunter vote was unfolding. I remember sitting by the camp site fully depleted while everyone ran around the island pleading their case to not be voted rather than suggesting any moves. So I started singing “B-L-I to the N to the D, Blindside anybody but me” as a mantra to keep chillin’ and keep grooving. The overall [Survivor] experience was so overwhelming and insane that the only way to unpack it when I got home was to put this poppy Survivor lullaby over doomy speed metal riffs. I had Kaleen from Mannequin Pussy shred the drums (she’s a huge Survivor fan), and I hit up Sarah Tudzin to sing because no one delivers the tongue-in-cheek pop-punk snark better than the Illuminati Hotties…plus we’ve been homies since we were college dorm room neighbors so why not shred with your number ones.

Hear the song and see some relevant clips below.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ben Katzman’s DeGreaser (@bkdegreaser69)

AND BY FAR THE CRAZIEST DM I WILL EVER RECEIVE #metallica #survivor46 pic.twitter.com/cTINequlKX — Ben Katzman (@BKdegreaser69) March 7, 2024

Tears On The Beach is out on 8/23.