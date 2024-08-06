Later this month, the avant-garde legend Laurie Anderson will release he new album Amelia. It’s her first full-length since 2018, and it’s an ambitious conceptual work about the final flight of the aviation pioneer Amelia Earhart. Anderson recorded the album with Filharmonie Brno, an orchestra from the Czech Republic, and she also got help from many of her fellow downtown travelers. One of those travelers is ANOHNI, who appears on the new song “India And On Down To Australia.”

ANOHNI just played shows in Europe with her old band the Johnsons, and they’re about to tour North America for the first time in 15 years. On “India And On Down To Australia,” Laurie Anderson sings about Amelia Earhart’s voyages in a warm, comforting version of the vocodered monotone that so man know from “O Superman” while ANOHNI adds vocal curlicues. In addition to ANOHNI and Filharmonie Brno, the musicians on the track include Martha Mook, Rob Moose, Tony Scherr, Nadia Sirota, Kenny Wollesen, and downtown guitar hero Marc Ribot. Listen below.

Amelia is out 8/30 on Nonesuch. Read our We’ve Got A File On You interview with ANOHNI here.