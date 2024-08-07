Last year, Karl Blau released a live album amazingly titled Live From The Void. Today, the beloved musician announced a new LP titled Vultures Of Love, arriving this fall. The graceful lead single “Pasadena” is out now.

“Subdued tempo, jangly guitars with heavily chugging drums loop and lay groundwork for a lonesome lullaby of friendship gone astray,” Blau explained. “Forlorn, screeching birds of prey, looming guitars and whistling from the canyon set up the refrain.”

In December 2023, Blau teamed up with a guitarist named Chris Covatta who owned a furniture store to clear out the shop and make space for a studio. In January 2024, Dave Flaherty of Cuddle Magic and Good Intentions stopped by and met Blau for the first time, and within seconds they became collaborators. “Pasadena” is a truly moving tune, made all the more emotional with a music video full of cute cats. Don’t believe me? See for yourself below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Bee Song”

02 “Pasadena”

03 “Who”

04 “Taxes”

05 “Back On Track”

06 “Heavy Light Of Sad & Dance”

07 “While The Night Is So Long”

08 “Vultures Of Love”

09 “23 And Me”

10 “For The Babies”

LIVE DATES

10/18 – New York City, NY @ Mercury Lounge

10/27 – Philadelphia, PA @ Johnny Brenda’s

11/03 – Los Angeles, CA @ Scribble

12/04 – Seattle, WA @ Tractor Tavern

12/05 – Anacortes, WA @ Unknown

Vultures Of Love out 10/18 via Otherly Love.