The ever-evolving rock mutant Ty Segall already released his double album Three Bells earlier this year, and he’s got another LP coming out soon. Later this month, Segall will release his album Love Rudiments, which he’s fashioned as an ode to drums, with no vocals and no strings. We’ve already posted the early track “The Dance,” and now Segall has also shared “Honeymoon.”

The deal with Love Rudiments is that it’s only got four tracks, but most of those tracks include multiple songs. So “Honeymoon” is labeled as “Honeymoon (Edit)” since it’s just the first portion of the track “Honeymoon / Life / Confrontation / Argument / Separation / Realization.” Makes perfect sense, right? No?

Well anyway, “Honeymoon” is a two-minute percussion party full of dings and clomps and booms. If you close your eyes while it’s playing, you can imagine that you’re watching the Stomp! cast performing it. This might be a completists-only Ty Segall record, but I don’t know, I think it’s pretty fun. Listen below.

Love Rudiments is out 8/30 on Drag City.