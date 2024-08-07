Democratic presidential nominee Kamala Harris this week announced her running mate, Minnesota governor Tim Walz. One of their first rallies together was just a short drive away from Walz’s home state today in Eau Claire, Wisconsin, and Eau Claire’s own Bon Iver performed a short set there.

Justin Vernon and his band walked out onstage to Chaka Khan’s “Ain’t Nobody” before going in to their 2011 tune “Towers.” Then they played “666 ʇ” from 2016’s 22, A Million and dusted off “Flume” from their 2007 debut. Just before wrapping things up with the traditional song “The Battle Cry of Freedom,” Vernon addressed the audience:

We’re gonna close out here with a nice old patriotic song that’s been rolling around my head these last months. I love this melody, I love y’all, I appreciate ya. We’re here for the right reasons and we all know what we’re here for so we’re gonna do our thing, make this music, and make way for the people that we need to hear from.

It feels like just yesterday that Vernon was showing up at Bernie Sanders rallies left and right. But it looks like Walz is winning over the indie rock world, too. You can watch today’s entire Eau Claire rally below; Bon Iver go on around the 17-minute mark.

This is Eau Claire, Wisconsin now. Population of 70,000 & represented by a Republican in Congress. Just breathtaking. pic.twitter.com/vlELu6Ayd2 — Victor Shi (@Victorshi2020) August 7, 2024

Vernon wore a trendy new Harris-Walz camo hat for the occasion.