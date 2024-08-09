The Killers – “Bright Lights”

August 9, 2024

The Killers have been reflecting lately; the band released a greatest hits album last year and celebrated the 20-year anniversary of Hot Fuss in June. Now, they’re sharing an ode to their hometown of Las Vegas with their new single “Bright Lights.”

Next week, the Killers will kick off their residency in Sin City at the Colosseum at Caesars Palace. They’ll be performing Hot Fuss in full, but surely they’ll also take “Bright Lights” to the stage as well. Hear the song below.

