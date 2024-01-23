The Killers Performing Hot Fuss In Full At Las Vegas Residency

The Killers are among the most obvious candidates for a Las Vegas residency; they’re from Sin City, and they bring Vegas-grade showmanship to their searching arena rock. U2, one of their guiding lights, also just set up shop in Vegas for a while. And wouldn’t you know it, the 20th anniversary of the Killers’ debut album is coming up this year.

Brandon Flowers and friends will celebrate two decades of Hot Fuss with a run of eight shows in their hometown this August. The shows are taking place at the Colosseum at Caesars Palace, starting on Aug. 14 and wrapping up on Aug. 30. Tickets will be available here starting Jan. 27.

For what it’s worth, Hot Fuss came out June 7 in the UK and June 15 back home in the States, so we’ll definitely be writing about it before this residency kicks off. The album’s original tracklist only runs 11 songs, so expect to hear a lot more of the Killers’ greatest hits at these gigs too.

DATES:

08/14 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Colosseum at Caesars Palace

08/16 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Colosseum at Caesars Palace

08/17 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Colosseum at Caesars Palace

08/21 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Colosseum at Caesars Palace

08/23 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Colosseum at Caesars Palace

08/24 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Colosseum at Caesars Palace

08/28 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Colosseum at Caesars Palace

08/30 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Colosseum at Caesars Palace