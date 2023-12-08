Hey, a Killers greatest hits album! Sounds like a real good time, yeah? Not only does the freshly released Rebel Diamonds collect 19 solid-to-classic songs from Brandon Flowers and friends, it ends with a previously unreleased track called “Spirit.” The icy and anthemic three-minute single leans all the way into the synth-pop side of the band’s sound. It also has Flowers doing a talk-sing vocal that throws back to “Mr. Brightside” but is probably the closest he’s ever gotten to rapping. And is that a lyrical reference to “Psycho Killer” I hear? Listen below.

Rebel Diamonds is out now on Island.