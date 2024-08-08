Kele – “Hometown Edge”

New Music August 8, 2024 9:51 AM By Danielle Chelosky

In June, Bloc Party released the song “Flirting Again.” Today, the band’s frontman Kele is sharing “Hometown Edge,” his first new solo material since last year’s The Flames Pt. 2.

“I realize London has been a constant source of inspiration for me as a songwriter,” Kele explained. “In my writing it’s always been there on the periphery, but it felt right doing something where my love for the city was front and center. Over the years, life in the capital has shaped who I am and what I am, so it was nice to pay homage to that.”

Hear “Hometown Edge” below.

