Back in March, the country-rock supernova Zach Bryan played in Newark, and New Jersey’s own Bruce Springsteen joined him onstage to play a then-unreleased song called “Sandpaper.” Last month, Bryan released his new album The Great American Bar Scene, and it was full of nods to Springsteenian mythology, especially to the beyond-classic 1982 album Nebraska. “Sandpaper” was on that album, and it turned out to be a duet with the Boss himself. Last night, Bryan played a giant show in his adapted hometown of Philadelphia, and he once again took the stage alongside Bruce Springsteen.

Zach Bryan’s show last night was at Lincoln Financial Field, the home of his beloved Philadelphia Eagles. The idea that Zach Bryan can now fill the Linc, the place where I saw Taylor Swift last year, is a true testament to his stardom. Bryan made sure that this show was special, too. Earlier in the set, the Lumineers came out to join Bryan on their 2023 collaboration “Spotless.” Later on, Bruce Springsteen came to the stage, and he and Bryan played the canonical Nebraska song “Atlantic City” together before going into “Spotless.” Watch fan footage below.

Zach Bryan traditionally ends every show with his song “Revival,” and if any celebrities happen to be in the building, they usually join him onstage. In the recent past, Bryan’s “Revival” guests have included Sexyy Red and Hailey Welch, the Hawk Tuah girl. Last night, Bryan sang a really long version of “Revival” with Bruce Springsteen, the Lumineers, and star comedian Shane Gillis. Here’s the fan footage: