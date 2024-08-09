Later this month, Wings Of Desire will unveil their new EP Shut Up & Listen. The UK duo has shared “OUTTAMYMIND” and “Forgive & Forget,” and now they’re offering one last taste with the celestial single “Some Old Place I Used To Know.”

“‘Some Old Place I Used To Know’ explores the idea of an ever-changing cultural landscape,” the band said. They continued:

We have all come accustomed to think that we are constantly evolving but what if things weren’t actually getting better but worse. As we are being pushed towards the digitalization of culture and as our creativity is increasingly undervalued and attention harvested. What is the cost on our collective sanity? One of the best acts of rebellion in this climate is to stare out of the fucking window, get lost in your own imagination for a few hours or speak to someone in the real here and now. And if none of those work for you try making something beautiful. You see you’re dangerous when you make something beautiful, something that could snap someone out of the illusion and light up their heart. That’s why they like to keep us “busy.”

All of the proceeds from the EP go to the Long Table, a community project in their hometown that offers pay-what-you-can meals to its customers. Hear “Some Old Place I Used To Know” below.

The Shut Up & Listen EP is out 8/30.