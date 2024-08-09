Canadian country upstart Noeline Hofmann is already a favorite of Zach Bryan’s. You might recall he and Hofmann sang a lovely duet titled “Purple Gas” (originally written by Hofmann) on Bryan’s recent project The Great American Bar Scene. Today, Hofmann has shared her solo version of the acoustic ballad, plus a fiddle-y, piano-pounding barn-burner called “Lightning In July (Prairie Fire).”

“‘Purple Gas’ was inspired by my upbringing in rural southern Alberta, Canada and time spent working on a cattle ranch in western Manitoba,” Hofmann says. “The imagery is derived from lived experiences in those settings. It’s a song about resilience and the rural attitude through hardships out of one’s control.”

Meanwhile, of “Lightning In July,” she adds: “It’s a cheeky self-introduction — a playful, all attitude, can’t stop won’t stop, walk the walk, talk the talk fight song. It’s inspired by a feeling of walking around with a loaded gun — so to speak — and being underestimated or overlooked. I wrote it with the intent to add a fun traditional country barnburner to the setlist before going on tour.”

Listen to Hofmann’s “Purple Gas” and “Lightning In July (Prairie Fire)” below.

TOUR DATES:

08/10 — Edmonton, AB @ Edmonton Folk Festival

08/23 — Saint-Agapit, QC @ Country Festival Lotbiniere

09/28 — Bonner, MT @ KettleHouse Amphitheater*

09/29 — Bonner, MT @ KettleHouse Amphitheater*

10/01 — Nampa, ID @ Ford Idaho Center Amphitheater*

10/06 – Cheyenne, WY @ Cheyenne Civic Center*

10/08 — Waukee, IA @ Vibrant Music Hall*

10/09 — Columbia, MO @ Central Bank Downtown Live*

10/10 — St. Louis, MO @ Stifel Theatre*

10/11 — Franklin, TN @ FirstBank Amphitheater*

10/24 — Oxford, MS @ The Lyric#

10/25 — Birmingham, AL @ Avondale Brewing Company#

11/12 — Cincinnati, OH @ Bogart’s#

11/13 — Royal Oak, MI @ Royal Oak Music Theatre#

11/15 — Pittsburgh, PA @ Stage AE#

11/16 — Cleveland, OH @ Agora Theatre#

*with Colter Wall

#with Wyatt Flores