Billy Corgan Uses AI To Share Videos To Fans In Eight Languages

The Smashing Pumpkins are currently on a big stadium tour with their Lollapalooza ’94 comrades Green Day, and they just released their new album Aghori Mhori Mei. A big Smashing Pumpkins moment wouldn’t be complete without Billy Corgan doing something weird, and the current weird thing is a series of AI messages from Corgan in different languages.

Recently, Billy Corgan recorded a video message to fans about how they should all check out the new LP. He recorded it in English, and the AI filmmaking firm Curious Refuge made it look like he’s saying the same thing in Spanish, Germany, Portuguese, Japanese, Italian, Greek, and French. The funny part here is that Corgan, adapting a fake-avuncular tone, is bringing the world his message “before AI destroys everything, including all culture.” Here’s what he has to say:

Hello, everyone! William Patrick Corgan here, of the Smashing Pumpkins, speaking to you through the magic of AI! But don’t worry! Before AI destroys everything, including all culture, please know the Smashing Pumpkins have a new album out, Aghori Mhori Mei! That’s right, a return to our old-school roots! Billy, Jimmy, and James, getting back to the old-school guitar style that we’re known for!

You can watch the various uncanny AI videos here. Billy Corgan was also the subject of a slightly awkward recent Nightline interview; check that out below.

Aghori Mhori Mei is out now on Martha’s Music/Thirty Tigers.