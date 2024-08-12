Elle King Opens Up About Drunken Opry Performance And Her “Toxic” Father Rob Schneider

Earlier this year, Elle King made headlines when she drunkenly forgot the lyrics during the Grand Ole Opry’s Dolly Parton tribute concert. Parton came to King’s defense, saying the “Ex’s and Oh’s” singer has “been going through a lot of hard things lately.” Now, King is back out there doing interviews, shedding some light on the incident.

On last week’s episode of the Off The Vine podcast, King talked to host Kaitlyn Bristowe about her poor mental state at the time of the performance. “I was very sad, and nobody really knows what I was what I was going through behind closed doors,” she said, adding that she attended a therapeutic program after the performance. “Ultimately, like, I couldn’t go on living my life or even staying in the situation that I had been going through. I couldn’t continue to be existing in that high level of pain that I was going through at the time.”

King was also a recent guest on Bunnie XO’s Dumb Blonde podcast, out today, where she discussed her tumultuous relationship with her dad, the comedian Rob Schneider. “I go four or five years without talking to my dad,” the singer said, adding that she doesn’t like being associated with him. “I was a really, really heavy child, and my dad sent me to fat camp. Then I got in trouble one year because I sprained my ankle and didn’t lose any weight — very toxic and silly. My dad forgot every single birthday. I spent my 18th birthday in a summer school and they brought me cupcakes. I came home, and my dad forgot my birthday.”

Though he first made his name on SNL, Schneider has become infamous as of late thanks to his staunch right-wing views. “I disagree with a lot of the things he says,” King added. “You’re talking out your ass, and you’re talking shit about drag and gay rights. Get fucked.”

Listen to both podcast episodes below.