Opry Apologizes For Elle King’s Performance At Dolly Parton Tribute

The Grande Ole Opry apologized for Elle King’s performance during a Dolly Parton tribute concert that took place at the Ryman Auditorium on Friday night to celebrate the country legend’s 78th birthday. During a cover of “Marry Me,” King admitted she didn’t know the words to the song — “I don’t know the lyrics to these things in this fucking town/ Don’t tell Dolly ‘cus it’s her birthday” — and then addressed the audience: “I’m not even gonna fucking lie… y’all bought tickets for this shit, you ain’t getting you’re money back.”

“I’m gonna tell you one thing more,” she said. “Hi, my name is Elle King, I’m fucking hammered.” When someone else on stage suggested she play one of her own songs, she responded: “I can barely play another person’s song, let me see if I can play one of mine.”

Videos from the night have been making the rounds on social media. Yesterday, the Opry Twitter account responded to someone expressing disappointment in King’s conduct during the performance, which included a lot of cursing: “We deeply regret and apologize for the language that was used during last night’s second Opry performance.”

Here are some clips: