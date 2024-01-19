Back in November, canonical legend Dolly Parton released ROCKSTAR her long-promised and utterly ridiculous rock album. Most of the tracks on ROCKSTAR are superfluous classic-rock covers, often recorded as duets with the original artists, and there were so many of them. You’d think a 30-song Dolly Parton rock album would be enough, right? Apparently not.

Today happens to be Dolly Parton’s 78th birthday, and I hope she is having the best day. To celebrate, Parton has dropped a surprise deluxe edition of ROCKSTAR with nine extra songs. Some of those songs have already appeared as bonus tracks in different editions of the LP. Those include her originals “Rockin’ It” and “Mama Never Said,” covers of Pat Benatar’s “Hit Me With Your Best Shot” and Eddie Money’s “Two Tickets To Paradise,” and a new version of “Jolene” that she made with Måneskin. “Jolene” was already a perfect song, but have you considered that it might be better if it had the Måneskin guy doing a note-for-note Jack White impersonation? No? Really? Huh. Me neither. I hope she at least tried to get White on it first.

The deluxe edition also has a few songs that have never been out in any form. Those include versions of Simon & Garfunkel’s “Bridge Over Troubled Water,” Billy Joel’s “The Entertainer,” and the Eurythmics’ “Sweet Dreams (Are Made Of This).” Most intriguingly, there’s a new version of “Stay Out Of My Bedroom,” a song that Parton originally wrote for Sylvester Stallone to sing in Rhinestone, the widely derided country musical that the two stars made together in 1984. I think it’s fair to say that Dolly sings that song better than Sly did. Below, you can stream all those songs; they’re the last nine tracks on the deluxe edition. Also, do yourself a favor and watch the original “Stay Out Of My Bedroom” scene from Rhinestone.

Surprise! Stream ‘Rockstar Deluxe’ wherever you get your music ❤️‍🔥 pic.twitter.com/EqTCWkzc64 — Dolly Parton (@DollyParton) January 19, 2024

The ROCKSTAR deluxe edition is out now on Butterfly Records/Big Machine.