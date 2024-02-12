Dolly Parton On Elle King’s Opry Debacle: “Let’s Just Forgive That And Forget It”

Last month, at a Grand Ole Opry tribute concert celebrating Dolly Parton’s 78th birthday, the big news was an embarrassing appearance by Elle King. During a performance of “Marry Me,” an obviously drunk King admitted she didn’t know the words to the song. She made up replacement lyrics, including “Don’t tell Dolly,” and told the audience, “I’m not even gonna fucking lie… y’all bought tickets for this shit, you ain’t getting your money back.” Both King and the Opry issued apologies for her behavior.

Now Parton has weighed in on the incident. Speaking to Extra, Parton says we should all forgive and forget. “Elle is really a great artist,” Parton says. “She’s a great girl. And she’s been going through a lot of hard things lately. And she just had a little too much to drink. So let’s just forgive that and forget it and move on ’cause she felt worse than anybody ever could.”

Watch her magnanimous gesture about a minute into the video below.

