Album Of The Week: Wishy Triple Seven

The primary architects of this sound are Wishy’s leading tandem, Kevin Krauter and Nina Pitchkites. Krauter, a former member of Hoops and an established solo artist in his own right, shares lead vocal duties with Pitchkites, his childhood friend. Krauter brings a slightly bratty, open-hearted rawness to his delivery without ever letting his nasal tenor become grating. Pitchkites’ voice is softer and more reserved, a moonbeam to go along with Krauter’s blazing sunfire.

Taking turns in the spotlight but often bringing their voices together in harmony, they fixate on romance and longing, spinning yarns about the rush of attraction, the regret of missed connection, and the kind of anxious anticipation that puts a lovesick feeling in the pit of your stomach. “Woke up again with your name in my mouth/ Drive myself sick not to let it fall out,” Krauter sings on lead single “Love On The Outside.” “Just Like Sunday” begins with Pitchkites lamenting, “I waited too long to take you to the movies.” On grand finale “Spit,” the singers harmonize the refrain, “Who’s gonna break my heart? Who’s gonna wear my mind out?”

Those are feelings primarily associated with adolescence and early adulthood, and for many millennials, Wishy will be a fountain of youth, recalling not just the sounds but the yearnings of their formative years. But the songs are constructed so brilliantly and performed so passionately that they will likely appeal even to those for whom this sound elicits no nostalgia. The guitar work, in particular, is virtuosic but not showy. Krauter, Pitchkites, and cohorts including Dmitri Morris and Steve Marino deploy a wide array of tones and techniques, sometimes cohering into an immersive blur and sometimes bursting into the front of the mix with gnarly string bends or Strokes-like interplay. The lead parts are so prominent and effective that they almost become another voice interacting with Krauter and Pitchkites, leading to an abundance of hooks that play off each other beautifully. The harmonic onslaught is overwhelming in the best way, mirroring the all-consuming crushes Wishy so often sing about.

Gambling is a recurring motif throughout Triple Seven, from the casino-themed cover art and title track to the “Sick Sweet” chorus, “Well it’s a sick sweet life and I’m gambling it all tonight.” It’s a fitting enough metaphor for the risks associated with bearing your heart and navigating the dating pool, but it works just as well as a picture of a new band hoping to hit big against the odds. More than ever, it takes both luck and skill for an upstart talent to stand out and to stand a chance in this ailing industry. Bet on Wishy.

Triple Seven is out 8/16 on Winspear.