Last month, Public Opinion announced their debut full-length Painted On Smile. So far we’ve heard “Dry Clean Only” and “Drawn From Memory.” Today, the Denver band is sharing the raucous anthem “Hothead.”

“I’d rather drink a can of kerosene than talk about the week,” vocalist Kevin Hart barks on “Hothead.” Despite the bad feelings permeating the lyrics, the song is a great, fun time. Hear it below.

Painted On Smile is out 9/6 on Convulse Records.