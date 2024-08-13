The Linda Lindas announced their new album No Obligation last month with the release of “All In My Head,” which followed “Too Many Things” and “Resolution / Revolution.” Today, the rock quartet is back with the single “Yo Me Estreso,” which features “Weird Al” Yankovic on guest accordion.

“‘Yo Me Estreso’ is a song about always being stressed, always being anxious and thinking that people are mad at you when they really aren’t,” Bela Salazar said in a statement. “It was inspired by listening to a lot of corridos tumbados, banda and Duranguense and doing that in our own punk style.”

Last week, the group also had a song on the Yo Gabba GabbaLand! soundtrack along with Kurt Vile, Ty Segall, Thundercat, and more. Check out “Yo Me Estreso” below.

No Obligation is out 10/11 via Epitaph.