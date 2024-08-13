The Linda Lindas – “Yo Me Estreso” (Feat. “Weird Al” Yankovic)

August 13, 2024

The Linda Lindas announced their new album No Obligation last month with the release of “All In My Head,” which followed “Too Many Things” and “Resolution / Revolution.” Today, the rock quartet is back with the single “Yo Me Estreso,” which features “Weird Al” Yankovic on guest accordion.

“‘Yo Me Estreso’ is a song about always being stressed, always being anxious and thinking that people are mad at you when they really aren’t,” Bela Salazar said in a statement. “It was inspired by listening to a lot of corridos tumbados, banda and Duranguense and doing that in our own punk style.”

Last week, the group also had a song on the Yo Gabba GabbaLand! soundtrack along with Kurt Vile, Ty Segall, Thundercat, and more. Check out “Yo Me Estreso” below.

No Obligation is out 10/11 via Epitaph.

