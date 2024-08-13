A few months ago, the funky pan-genre London crew Ibibio Sound Machine released their album Pull The Rope. Now, they’ve announces plans to follow that record with a new EP called The Black Notes, with two new tracks and two remixes. They’ve shared its title track, and it bangs.

Ibibio Sound Machine’s “Black Notes,” like so many of the group’s other tracks, is a euphoric party song that pays no attention to boundaries between genres. It’s basically a house track, with a four-four beat and a squirmy electronic bassline. But there are plenty of rhythmic variations in there, and singer Eno Williams sounds like a ’70s gospel singer making the jump into disco. The group says:

“Black Notes” & “Honey Bee” are two sides of a coin — soulful dance and an electronic take on highlife for 2024. Captain Planet’s funky Afro house remix take on “Pull The Rope” and Vanguard’s acid-tinged version of “Got To Be Who U Are” round out the selection.

Check out “Black Notes” below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Black Notes”

02 “Honey Bee”

03 “Pull The Rope (Captain Planet Remix)”

04 “Got To Be Who U Are (Vanguard Remix)”

The Black Notes EP is out 9/4 on Merge.