Ibibio Sound Machine have announced a new album, Pull The Rope, which will be out in May. It’s their follow-up to 2022’s Electricity, which was produced by Hot Chip. This one’s produced by Ross Orton and the group’s own Max Grunhard.

“Ross is from Sheffield, which has an edgier, more industrial vibe than London,” Grunhard shared. “He hears things differently than us, is more grounded in rave and grungier sounds, and knew when to add drums or push the instrumentation more. It was very different for us, but it lends itself to where Ibibio Sound Machine is going.”

Today, they’re sharing lead single “Got To Be Who U Are.” Here’s what they had to say about it:

‘Got to Be Who U Are’ is about the idea that what brings us together is stronger than what separates us. No matter where we may go, we will always carry the essence of who we are in our hearts, and yet the places and things that separate us are not as important as we may be led to believe. Be happy and proud of who or what you are. Musically, the track begins by stating its message over a traditional African mbira part and then drops into a similar vocal except now over more of an electronic dance vibe which is meant to have an uplifting tone to it to carry along the message that we may be in Europe, Africa or America, but a simple sound or thought can instantly connect us. The places mentioned in the chorus “Surulere, Isale Eko, Ikoyi, Yaba” are all areas in Lagos, Nigeria where Eno grew up. The different parts of the music are connected even though they are using totally different sounds, symbolizing movement of people across the world and the fundamental connection between places and people no matter where one may be.

Listen below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Pull The Rope”

02 “Got To Be Who U Are”

03 “Fire”

04 “Them Say”

05 “Political Incorrect”

06 “Mama Say”

07 “Let My Yes Be Yes”

08 “Touch The Ceiling”

09 “Far Away”

10 “Dance In The Rain”

Pull The Rope is out 5/3 via Merge.