Ibibio Sound Machine – “Pull The Rope”

New Music March 5, 2024 9:45 AM By Tom Breihan

New Music March 5, 2024 9:45 AM By Tom Breihan

This spring, the funky, swaggering cross-genre London party-starters Ibibio Sound Machine will release their new album Pull The Rope. The group already shared lead single “Got To Be Who U Are,” and now they’ve also dropped the album-opening title track. It’s a fun one.

“Pull The Rope” isn’t exactly a departure for Ibibio Sound Machine, but it’s a full, joyous expression of what this band does. The track has a rubbery bassline, Afrobeat-style horn-stabs, and chanted vocals that recall the most purely fun side of early-’80s UK post-punk. It’s a track that’s clearly intended to make people move. Check it out below.

Pull The Rope is out 5/3 on Merge.

