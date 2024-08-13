Katy Perry’s rollout for her new album 143 has not been going well. First, after it was revealed that the record would feature production from the disgraced Dr. Luke, its lead single “Woman’s World” offered no redemption and fell off the Hot 100 just one week after debuting at #63. Now its second single “Lifetimes” is out, which is slightly more sonically interesting, but has also been marred by controversy.

Perry shot the “Lifetimes” music video in Spain’s Balearic Islands, which include Ibiza. Local news outlets report that the Balearic Government’s Environmental Department has opened an investigation to determine whether the video shoot had a negative ecological impact on the area, namely the protected sand dunes on s’Espalmador, a tiny private islet. The department says Perry didn’t have permission to film on s’Espalmador — her production company allegedly didn’t even apply for a permit — and the video sees her riding a motorcycle along the beach and lounging in multiple different boats. S’Espalmador is a very well-preserved island, and boasts “great ecological value” according to the Balearics’ tourism website. And it’s smaller than a square mile, so the impact of all those little engines in and near the water add up quickly.

The investigation is still in the early, early phases, after which the Balearic government can then decide whether or not Perry and her production team will face criminal charges or sanctions. Guess it’s not always so lucky living in a woman’s world after all.