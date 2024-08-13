Watch The Trailer For Bruce Springsteen’s Nebraska, PBS Special Feat. Eric Church, Emmylou Harris, Lucinda Williams, Noah Kahan, & More

Last week, Bruce Springsteen joined Zach Bryan onstage for Nebraska classic “Atlantic City” at the country musician’s Philly concert. Now, the Boss is the focus of a forthcoming PBS special titled Bruce Springsteen’s Nebraska: A Celebration In Words And Music, and a trailer came out on Saturday.

Bruce Springsteen’s Nebraska: A Celebration In Words And Music features Eric Church, Emmylou Harris, Lucinda Williams, Noah Kahan, Lyle Lovett, and the Lumineers talking about what the New Jersey legend means to them. It’s hosted by Warren Zanes, who wrote Deliver Me From Nowhere: The Making Of Bruce Springsteen’s Nebraska.

Meanwhile, a feature film centered on Nebraska is still in the works. It was rumored that Jeremy Allen White was being considered to play Springsteen, and The Bear actor has since confirmed that they’ve been texting about the biopic.

Check out the trailer for the PBS special below.

Bruce Springsteen’s Nebraska: A Celebration In Words And Music premieres 8/31 on PBS.