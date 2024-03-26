The Bear’s Jeremy Allen White In Talks To Star As Bruce Springsteen In Nebraska Movie

In January, it was reported that Bruce Springsteen was working on a Nebraska feature film with director-writer Scott Cooper. Today, Deadline revealed that Jeremy Allen White from The Bear is being considered to play The Boss.

The movie will be named after and based off of Warren Zanes’ 2023 book Deliver Me From Nowhere, which centers on the making of the 1982 album. Eric Robinson and Ellen Goldsmith-Vein of the Gotham Group are working on the project, and Scott Stuber is serving as a producer. They’re also in talks with A24. More details are forthcoming.