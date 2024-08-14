The LA-based musician Pascal Stevenson used to play bass in the band Moaning, and she’s also worked as a touring musician for Girlpool, Sasami, and Cherry Glazerr. These days, Stevenson makes experimental pop music under the name Fashion Club, and she’ll release her sophomore album A Love You Cannot Shake this fall. A few months ago, we posted her Julie Byrne collaboration “Rotten Mind,” and that’s on the album. So is the new Fashion Club single, which features Perfume Genius.

Pascal Stevenson released her debut Fashion Club album Scrutiny a couple of years ago, and A Love You Cannot Shake is the first LP that acknowledges her identity as a trans woman. The new single “Forget” is a duet with Perfume Genius mastermind Mike Hadreas, who just contributed a couple of songs to the new indie film National Anthem. “Forget” is an expansive pop song that builds to a grand crescendo, and if you like Perfume Genius, you’ll probably fuck with it.

Stevenson structured “Forget” as a conversation between herself and her past self. In a press release, she says, “It’s trying to love a version of myself that I’ve spent so long trying to distance from. But it’s also a recognition that if I drift too far away from the version of myself that I see as really flawed, I might forget the things about myself that I felt I needed to change.” Stevenson and Mike Hadreas both star in the Jimmy Whispers-directed video. Below, check out that clip and the new album’s tracklist.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Faith”

02 “Confusion”

03 “Forget” (Feat. Perfume Genius)

04 “Ghost” (Feat. Jay Som)

05 “Enough”

06 “One Day”

07 “Ice Age”

08 “Deny”

09 “Rotten Mind” (Feat. Julie Byrne)

10 “Deify”

A Love You Cannot Shake is out 10/25 on Felte.