Fashion Club is the project of Pascal Stevenson, who has clocked time in Moaning, Girlpool, SASAMI, and Cherry Glazerr. In 2022, the LA-based experimental pop artist released her debut album Scrutiny. Today, she’s back with the new song “Rotten Mind,” which features Julie Byrne.

“Rotten Mind” grapples with people who mask prejudice with the illusion of support, often in a patronizing fashion. “I’m trying my hardest to empathize with those people and just not getting there, which is something I deal with a lot: that attempt to let go of resentment and hatred for the world,” Stevenson said about the track. “I think it’s posing the question to those people, ‘Is that really what you want? Or do you just want to see other people suffer because you feel like you’re suffering?’”

Compared to Scrutiny, “Rotten Mind” is much more reserved. Stevenson noticed the change of sound herself, explaining, “I felt less held back by ‘Oh I’m this kind of person, I have to make this kind of music,’ and I think transitioning and COVID shutting everything down for a while totally shattered that.”

Hear “Rotten Mind” below.

TOUR DATES:

05/29 – Los Angeles, CA @ Moroccan Lounge

06/11 – Somerville, MA @ Crystal Ballroom ~

06/12 – Troy, NY @ No Fun ~

06/13 – Philadelphia, PA @ Underground Arts ~

06/14 – Brooklyn, NY @ Warsaw *

06/16 – Baltimore, MD @ Metro ~

06/18 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Spirit ~

06/19 – Columbus, OH @ Natalie’s ~

06/20 – Chicago, IL @ Empty Bottle ~

~ w/ Protomartyr

* w/ Protomartyr, Corridor