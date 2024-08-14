Melvins member Dale Crover has a new album called Glossolalia locked and loaded. He followed up lead single “Doug Yuletide” with “I Quit,” featuring Soundgarden shredder Kim Thayil. A third single is out now, and it brings another noteworthy guest into the fold.

Garage-rock god Ty Segall is on board for “Spoiled Daisies,” contributing what Crover calls “a raging, psychedelic guitar solo!” (No lies detected.) He adds, “This one is about a psychedelic mushroom trip gone wrong. You’re looking for spirituality through psychedelics but end up having a bad trip and are exiled from the Garden of Eden.” Listen below.

Glossolalia is out 9/13 via Joyful Noise.