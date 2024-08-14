The War On Drugs, Weezer, Sharon Van Etten, & More Cover Tom Petty For Bad Monkey Soundtrack

Carl Hiaasen’s 2013 novel Bad Monkey is an extremely fun read — a sort of Elmore Leonard-style Florida noir that plays out more like a farce. Scrubs creator Bill Lawrence has now turned Bad Monkey into an Apple TV+ miniseries with a cast that includes Vince Vaughn, Michelle Monaghan, Rob Delaney, and a monkey named Crystal. It’s also got a notable soundtrack. Last week, we posted Eddie Vedder’s cover of the Tom Petty classic “Room At The Top” — Vedder’s second time contributing a solo cover to a prestige TV show this summer. As it turns out, that Vedder cover was part of a stealth Tom Petty tribute album.

On the Bad Monkey soundtrack, a whole lot of current artists have covered the songs of the late Florida legend Tom Petty. The end result will be the second major Tom Petty cover album of 2024, since we already have the all-star country compilation Petty Country. In the weeks ahead, Bad Monkey will feature Weezer’s take on “Here Comes My Girl,” the War On Drugs’ “You Wreck Me,” Sharon Van Etten’s “I Won’t Back Down,” Jason Isbell & The 400 Unit’s “You’re Gonna Get It,” Kurt Vile’s “Sins Of My Youth,” and a bunch of others.

The full soundtrack album won’t be out until October, but we’ll presumably get more Petty covers when a new episode debuts every week. The first Bad Monkey episode is up today, and that means we also get to hear Fitz & The Tantrums taking on “Even The Losers” and Flipturn doing their version of “Don’t Do Me Like That” — admittedly not the most exciting selections from the soundtrack. Below, check out those covers and the soundtrack’s tracklist.

TRACKLIST:

01 The War On Drugs – “You Wreck Me

02 Eddie Vedder – “Room At The Top”

03 Sharon Van Etten – “I Won’t Back Down”

04 Fitz And The Tantrums – “Even The Losers”

05 Flipturn – “Don’t Do Me Like That”

06 Larkie Poe – “Runnin’ Down A Dream”

07 Waz & Jamie Jackson – “Mary Jane’s Last Dance”

08 Jason Isbell & The 400 Unite – “You’re Gonna Get It”

09 Kurt Vile – “Sins Of My Youth”

10 Meridian Bros – “Yer So Bad”

11 Charlotte Lawrence – “Wildflowers”

12 Lissie – “Into The Great Wide Open”

13 Chiiild – “Don’t Fade On Me”

14 GoldFord – “Supernatural Radio”

15 Stephen Marley – “You Don’t Know How It Feels”

16 Weezer – “Here Comes My Girl”

17 Nathaniel Rateliff – “Don’t Come Around Here No More”

18 Briston Maroney – “Stop Draggin’ My Heart Around”

19 Marcus King – “The Waiting”

20 Waz & Jamie Jackson – “Breakdown”

21 Imaginary Future – “Free Fallin'” (Feat. Kina Grannis)

22 Waz & Jamie Jackson – “Bad Monkey Theme”

23 Waz & Jamie Jackson – “Yancy”

24 Waz & Jamie Jackson – “Dragon Queen”

25 Waz & Jamie Jackson – “Eyes Over Keys”

26 Waz & Jamie Jackson – “Egg Chase Neville”

27 Waz & Jamie Jackson – “One That Got Away”

28 Waz & Jamie Jackson – “Bee Drop”

29 Waz & Jamie Jackson – “The Storm Is Coming”

The Bad Monkey soundtrack is out 10/4 on WaterTower Music. The first two episodes are streaming now on Apple TV+.