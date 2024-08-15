Blink-182 Brought A Fan Onstage To Sing “First Date,” But She Had Other Ideas

We have an epidemic here in the live music world. Earlier this month at Lollapalooza, Vince Staples brought a fan onstage to rap “Big Fish“; the guy didn’t exactly nail it, but at least he did the right song. That was not the case for the fan Blink-182 brought onstage in Columbus on Tuesday night.

Blink-182 recruited a young woman from the audience to join them for “First Date,” from 2001’s Take Off Your Pants And Jacket. But she was not on the same page as the band. It sounds like she might be trying to sing “All The Small Things,” but it’s hard to tell, because she pretty much goes silent after a few seconds. Maybe she couldn’t hear what was going on. Maybe she was nervous having an entire stadium’s eyes on her. Either way, Mark Hoppus graciously led the rest of the crowd in what become sort of a group karaoke, while Tom DeLonge stifled his laughter on the other side of the stage.

It looks like everyone was a good sport about it, and this fan handled it way more coolly than I would have. (Maybe she knows “Pink Pony Club“?) See a clip below.