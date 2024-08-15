Post Malone’s Star-Studded Opry Debut Had Vince Gill, John Michael Montgomery, “Sunflower,” & More

Post Malone’s pivot to country already yielded a #1 Hot 100 hit in the Morgan Wallen collab in “I Had Some Help,” and Wednesday, just ahead of the release of his new album F-1 Trillion, he consummated the career transition by making his Grand Ole Opry debut.

After being introduced by Brad Paisley, who he addressed as “Sir,” Posty beamed with gratitude. He responded to a compliment on his outfit by announcing, “Oh, thank you very much. I was going for like a Kmart George Strait.” He then began a seven-song performance that included a lot of guests.

Vince Gill emerged for the first song, a performance of Gill’s “One More Last Chance.” Next came John Michael Montgomery for a run through “Be My Baby Tonight.” The set then shifted to F-1 Trillion material as Lainey Wilson showed up for the live debut of “Nosedive.” Paisley joined Posty for another live debut, “Goes Without Saying,” and then the War And Treaty, who are enjoying quite the glow-up, joined in on the live debut of “California Sober.” The set closed out with a Wallen-free version of “I Had Some Help” and then, surprisingly, Posty’s blockbuster Swae Lee duet “Sunflower.”

You can watch the full performance below.

https://www.youtube.com/live/pz1AGk1xJuQ?si=cssnorBfXin53EBG&t=1140

SETLIST:

“One More Last Chance” (with Vince Gill)

“Be My Baby Tonight” (with John Michael Montgomery)

“Nosedive” (with Lainey Wilson) (Live debut)

“Goes Without Saying” (with Brad Paisley) (Live debut)

“California Sober” (with The War and Treaty) (Live debut)

“I Had Some Help”

“Sunflower”