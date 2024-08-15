The Blessed Madonna has been putting out a whole lot of music and remixes in the past few years, but the DJ has yet to put out a full LP. That changes this October with Godspeed, her newly-announced debut album. As a preview, she’s shared the new single “Edge Of Saturday Night,” featuring Kylie Minogue.

Godspeed is 24 tracks, including some previously-released songs like “Happier” with Clementine Douglas, “Carry Me Higher” with Joy Anonymous and Danielle Ponder, and “Mercy” with Jacob Lusk. The Blessed Madonna explains in a press release:

This story is about edges. When I was given the opportunity to begin an album, we were on the edge of lockdown. When I sat down to write lyrics for the very first time, I was on the edge of a brand new life. When I programmed and wrote the music that would become this song, I was on the edge of the next big leap into producing. When I made the friends, who became the lifeblood of this record, I was on the edge of a world of love and creativity that I barely hoped to dream of. And so it’s fitting that [“Edge Of Saturday Night”] is about an equally important edge in my life. It was a morning that magically turned into night. It was a dawn when instead of the party ending, we shut the blinds and began again. It might have been a beautiful February Monday, but in a very special room in Berlin, we found ourselves again on the edge of a Saturday night.

Listen to “Edge Of Saturday Night” below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “God Has Left The Room (Intro)”

02 “Somebody’s Daughter”

03 “Nowhere Fast”

04 “Henny Hold Up” [Feat. Mother Marygold, Ric Wilson]

05 “Jinterlude”

06 “Serotonin Moonbeams”

07 “Edge Of Saturday Night” [Feat. Kylie Minogue]

08 “U Want 6 Grand 4 Wut (Interlude)”

09 “Blessed Already” [Feat. Ric Wilson, Marbl]

10 “Strength (R U Ready)” [Feat. Joy Crookes]

11 “Why Trax Records Still Sucks In 24 (Interlude)”

12 “We Still Believe” [Feat. Jamie Principle]

13 “That’s The Shhh (Pure Love) (Interlude)”

14 “Carry Me Higher” [Feat. Joy Anonymous, Danielle Ponder]

15 “Henterlude”

16 “Back 2 Love” [Feat. Jin Jin]

17 “Brand New” [Feat. James Vincent McMorrow, A-Trak]

18 “Count On My Love” [Feat. Daniel Wilson, KON]

19 “Godspeed” [Feat. DJ E-Clyps]

20 “Secretariat” [Feat. Shaun J. Wright, KON]

21 “Mercy (The Welcome)” [Feat. Jacob Lusk]

22 “Mercy” [Feat. Jacob Lusk]

23 “Your Mom <3 (Interlude)" 24 "Happier" [Feat. Clementine Douglas] Godspeed is out 10/11 via Warner.