The Blessed Madonna – “Edge Of Saturday Night” (Feat. Kylie Minogue)
The Blessed Madonna has been putting out a whole lot of music and remixes in the past few years, but the DJ has yet to put out a full LP. That changes this October with Godspeed, her newly-announced debut album. As a preview, she’s shared the new single “Edge Of Saturday Night,” featuring Kylie Minogue.
Godspeed is 24 tracks, including some previously-released songs like “Happier” with Clementine Douglas, “Carry Me Higher” with Joy Anonymous and Danielle Ponder, and “Mercy” with Jacob Lusk. The Blessed Madonna explains in a press release:
This story is about edges. When I was given the opportunity to begin an album, we were on the edge of lockdown. When I sat down to write lyrics for the very first time, I was on the edge of a brand new life. When I programmed and wrote the music that would become this song, I was on the edge of the next big leap into producing. When I made the friends, who became the lifeblood of this record, I was on the edge of a world of love and creativity that I barely hoped to dream of.
And so it’s fitting that [“Edge Of Saturday Night”] is about an equally important edge in my life. It was a morning that magically turned into night. It was a dawn when instead of the party ending, we shut the blinds and began again. It might have been a beautiful February Monday, but in a very special room in Berlin, we found ourselves again on the edge of a Saturday night.
Listen to “Edge Of Saturday Night” below.
TRACKLIST:
01 “God Has Left The Room (Intro)”
02 “Somebody’s Daughter”
03 “Nowhere Fast”
04 “Henny Hold Up” [Feat. Mother Marygold, Ric Wilson]
05 “Jinterlude”
06 “Serotonin Moonbeams”
07 “Edge Of Saturday Night” [Feat. Kylie Minogue]
08 “U Want 6 Grand 4 Wut (Interlude)”
09 “Blessed Already” [Feat. Ric Wilson, Marbl]
10 “Strength (R U Ready)” [Feat. Joy Crookes]
11 “Why Trax Records Still Sucks In 24 (Interlude)”
12 “We Still Believe” [Feat. Jamie Principle]
13 “That’s The Shhh (Pure Love) (Interlude)”
14 “Carry Me Higher” [Feat. Joy Anonymous, Danielle Ponder]
15 “Henterlude”
16 “Back 2 Love” [Feat. Jin Jin]
17 “Brand New” [Feat. James Vincent McMorrow, A-Trak]
18 “Count On My Love” [Feat. Daniel Wilson, KON]
19 “Godspeed” [Feat. DJ E-Clyps]
20 “Secretariat” [Feat. Shaun J. Wright, KON]
21 “Mercy (The Welcome)” [Feat. Jacob Lusk]
22 “Mercy” [Feat. Jacob Lusk]
23 “Your Mom <3 (Interlude)" 24 "Happier" [Feat. Clementine Douglas] Godspeed is out 10/11 via Warner.