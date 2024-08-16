Bandmanrill, a Stereogum Artist To Watch in 2022, was fusing rap with Jersey club way before that became a commercial move for rappers to make, and he still does it with more berserk energy than just about anyone else. Last year, Bandmanrill released Jiggy In Jersey, his collaborative album with Sha Ek and producer MCVERTT. Since then, he’s teamed up with Tay Spades for the Shots EP, and he’s released one-off singles like “Antisocial.” Today, he’s got a new track, and it bangs.

On Bandmanrill’s new single “Rock,” producer Rj Pasin builds a frantic club beat from a chopped-up guitar-riff sample, and that might be how the song got its title. It’s a dizzy, anarchic burst that doesn’t even last a minute and a half, which means it’s a perfect Bandmanrill track. This guy just gets your pulse going. Check out the Todd Uno-directed video below.

“Rock” is out now on 100% Pure/1965/Defiant/Warner.