The young Newark rapper Bandmanrill started making serious waves last year, and his gift for combining Jersey club with New York drill made him a Stereogum Artist To Watch. This year, Bandmanrill has been maintaining his headlong upward momentum, and he’s just teamed up with Bronx drill star Sha Ek and MCVERTT, the New Jersey producer behind Lil Uzi Vert’s club-rap smash “Just Wanna Rock,” for an absolutely wild new collaborative album.

The new LP Jiggy In Jersey has had its release pushed back once or twice, but it was worth the wait. The songs on Jiggy And Jersey are short and energetic, and there are a lot of them; we get 27 tracks rocketing past in less than an hour. There’s no grand arc to Jiggy In Jersey; it’s just a whole party’s worth of fast, energetic club-rap tracks flying at you in quick succession.

Jiggy In Jersey features the early single “Pistons,” and it’s also got appearances from people like A$AP Ferg, Sexyy Red, Trippie Redd, Maiya The Don, Lil Zay Osama, and DJ Sliink. There’s a lot of the chaos to the record; the three principal figures don’t even show up on every track. But this thing goes. There’s a Crystal Waters sample on me that had me wanting to stop typing this blog post and go party somewhere. Stream the album below.

Jiggy In Jersey is out now on Defiant/Warner.