In 2022, Bandmanrill’s released Club Godfather, which landed him on our list of Best Rap Albums of that year and earned him an Artist To Watch feature. Today, the Newark club rapper is back with “Antisocial.”

“Antisocial” was produced by AP Dollaz and is out on 100 Percent Pure Music. It follows Jiggy In Jersey, his collaborative album with Sha Ek and MCVERTT that came out last year, which had guests like A$AP Ferg, Sexyy Red, Trippie Redd, and more. Hear “Antisocial” below.