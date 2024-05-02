Bandmanrill – “Antisocial”

New Music May 2, 2024 11:20 AM By Danielle Chelosky

Bandmanrill – “Antisocial”

New Music May 2, 2024 11:20 AM By Danielle Chelosky

In 2022, Bandmanrill’s released Club Godfather, which landed him on our list of Best Rap Albums of that year and earned him an Artist To Watch feature. Today, the Newark club rapper is back with “Antisocial.”

“Antisocial” was produced by AP Dollaz and is out on 100 Percent Pure Music. It follows Jiggy In Jersey, his collaborative album with Sha Ek and MCVERTT that came out last year, which had guests like A$AP Ferg, Sexyy Red, Trippie Redd, and more. Hear “Antisocial” below.

Danielle Chelosky Editor

tags in this article

MOST POPULAR

Kendrick Lamar Fires Back At Drake On New Song “Euphoria”

3 days ago 0

Linkin Park Are Indeed Considering A Reunion Tour With A Female Singer

2 days ago 0

Drake Responds To Kendrick Lamar With Teen Rom-Com Clip, Joins Nicki Minaj In Toronto

1 day ago 0

more from New Music

Stereogum Media

Stereogum Digest