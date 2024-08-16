The current Pantera reunion is not a real Pantera reunion. We know this. There was never any love lost between singer Phil Anselmo and the late brothers Dimebag Darrell and Vinnie Paul, and it’s not a coincidence that Anselmo didn’t get any version of Pantera together until those guys were no longer around to stop it. Also, Anselmo has a long history of saying sketchy shit onstage, which caused some European festivals to drop Pantera from their lineups a couple of years ago. On the other hand, our own Chris DeVille went to see the current version of Pantera, and he had a great time. Despite everything, this version of Pantera remains your best remaining option to hear these almighty hammerhead riffs played real loud in a big crowd.

Of all the great hammerhead Pantera riffs, the best hammerhead Pantera riff is the one on their 1992 anthem “Walk.” I hear that riff, and I could run headfirst through a brick wall. I hear that, and I feel like I’ve been magically transported back to the ECW Arena. Pantera know what they’ve got with that riff. Right now, they’re on tour with Metallica. Tonight, those bands will play Minneapolis’ US Bank Stadium together. Last night, Pantera played a last-minute show at First Avenue. That’s the Purple Rain club — not a hole in the wall by any means, but a small venue for Pantera.

During last night’s set, Phil Anselmo said that some of Metallica’s crowds don’t know Pantera, but they do know “Walk.” When they played “Walk,” Metallica’s Kirk Hammett and Robert Trujillo ran out to join them — not to play instruments, but just to help bark out the chorus. I don’t blame them. Watch the fan footage below.

Are you talkina maaay?