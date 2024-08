Hozier — boygenius guest performer and holder of America’s #1 song in April — has shared a new EP today titled Unaired. It features a lovely duet with LA-based folk artist Azniv Korkejian aka Bedouine, who recently showed up on the new Margo Guryan charity compilation, Like Someone I Know: A Celebration Of Margo Guryan. Hozier and Bedouine’s joint single is “That You Are,” and you can listen to that below.

The Unaired EP is out today via Rubyworks.