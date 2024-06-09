The Venn Diagram of boygenius fans and Hozier fans has a fairly significant overlap. After the “Take Me To Church” singer made a surprise appearance onstage with Phoebe Bridgers, Julien Baker, and Lucy Dacus in Boston last September, he returned the favor by bringing out Dacus to help him sing his song “I, Carrion (Icarian)” at his Forest Hills show in Queens last Friday.

“I, Carrion (Icarian)” appears on Unreal Unearth, Hozier’s 2023 album that also includes “Two Sweet,” which became his very first #1 hit a couple of months ago (yes, it’s surpassed “Take Me To Church” on the charts). No matter what you think of Hozier’s songs, you’ve got to admit he’s got a damn nice voice. Dacus does, too, and those nice voices compliment each other well.

Hozier — the first Irish singer to top the US charts since Sinéad O’Connor — is currently on a tour that’ll see him headline festivals including Hinterland and All Things Go. See him sing with Dacus below.