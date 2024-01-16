Hinterland Festival Lineup 2024: Hozier, Vampire Weekend, Noah Kahan, & More

News January 16, 2024 11:57 AM By James Rettig

Hinterland Festival — which has taken place in St. Charles, Iowa every year since 2015, minus one pandemic blip — has announced its 2024 lineup. The three-day event will be headlined by Hozier, Vampire Weekend, and Noah Kahan.

Other performers include Orville Peck, Lizzy McAlpine, Mt. Joy, Hippo Campus, Charley Crockett, Ethel Cain, Chappel Roan, the Japanese House, Madison Cunningham, Blondshell, Flipturn, the Last Dinner Party, Katy Kirby, and Palehound.

Hinterland Festival 2024 will take place from August 2 to 4. Pre-sale starts this Thursday (January 18) at 10AM CT. More details here.

