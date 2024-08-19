St. Louis hardcore act Squint have been sharing a few one-offs over the last handful of months, between July’s “Magic” and last year’s “All.” (They also made our list of favorite new bands, inspired by their first two EPs Feel It and Wash Away.) Today, Squint have announced a new record titled Big Hand, plus a thrasher of new singles “Pack Rat” and “Sunshine.”

According to a release, Big Hand is produced by Jon Markson and references “the constant moving of time on a clock [that] can gather a sense of anxiety, excitement, hope, and hopelessness. In a more literal sense, a big hand can pack a punch, swell, break and recover.”

Listen to the new tunes below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Lesson Learned”

02 “Sunshine”

03 “Magic”

04 “Half Asleep”

05 “Well Wisher”

06 “Pack Rat”

07 “Crawl Back”

08 “Grace”

09 “Golden State”

10 “Big Hand”

Big Hand is out 10/25 via Sunday Drive.