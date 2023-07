St. Louis hardcore band Squint just combined their whole discography so far into one album called Feel It All Wash Away. More importantly, they’ve got a new single called “All” out today, a short, fiery track inspired by DC punk’s fabled Revolution Summer. The song strikes a real nice balance between shouty immediacy and ultra-catchy melodic accents. Supposedly it hints at where Squint’s sound is going. Listen below.

All by Squint