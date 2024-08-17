Bebe Rexha Says She Was Kicked Off Flight In “Hate Crime”

It’s been a rough year for Bebe Rexha. The singer keeps dealing with projectiles at concerts, and she has been vaguely calling out G-Eazy for being an “ungrateful loser.” Today, she was kicked off a flight, and she’s saying it was a hate crime.

On her Instagram Story, Rexha posted a video of herself crying at the airport, with text that read: “I’ve been threatened because I thought the security agent was Albanian. I spoke to him in Albanian asking where to get my ticket and now he is banning me from the flight.”

“I believe this to be a hate crime because I am Albanian,” she added in the following post. “He would not let me take his name. He continued to mentally abuse me to make me feel like he was more powerful then he was. Not one of the woman at @Lufthansa stepped in or said something. He would not give me his name. But I just found out he works for ATSG a service company document control hired by Lufthansa.”

Hopefully this gets sorted out soon. Last month, Salt-N-Pepa’s Pepa claimed she was unfairly kicked off a flight as well.