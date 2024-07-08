Bebe Rexha Kicked Out Yet Another Concertgoer Who Tried To Throw Something At Her

I repeat: I thought we’d moved past this. Imagine the trauma Bebe Rexha has already endured, having been subjected to a flying smartphone while she was just trying to do her job last year. It was so gnarly that the guy who threw the phone was arrested and charged with assault in the third degree. Then last month, Rexha had “like 10 people” escorted out of her show in Wisconsin for throwing plastic bottles. And over the weekend, once again, someone had the audacity to try to pull a fast one on her.

Rexha paused her main stage set at Palmesus Festival in Kristiansand, Norway on Saturday when she must’ve clocked what looked like someone in the crowd about to throw something at her: “If you hit me with something on stage I’ll take you for everything you’ve fucking got. Do not fucking play with me right now.” The would-be thrower was then located in the audience, where security guards swiftly yanked them out: “Out. Get the fuck out.”

Bebe Rexha takes this shit seriously, as she should! And lately the pop star has been taking no prisoners. Recently she publicly dragged G-Eazy’s “loser” ass and just last week threatened to “bring down a BIG chunk of this industry.” I wouldn’t even risk breathing near her the wrong way, but these fools are out here pelting shit in her direction as if she wouldn’t tear them a new one. It’s unfathomable that we’re still having don’t-throw-stuff-at-concerts discourse. Watch a clip of the situation below.

Bebe Rexha kicks out an audience member after they attempted to throw an object at her during her performance: “If you hit me with something on stage i’ll take you for everything you’ve f***ing done. do not f***ing play with me right now. Out, get the f**k out.” pic.twitter.com/fugjl8u6Ak — Pop Base (@PopBase) July 7, 2024