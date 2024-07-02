Morgan Wallen Is The Latest Artist To Get Hit With A Fan’s Phone

I thought we’d moved past this. Harry Styles getting pelt in the eye with a Skittle wasn’t all that funny. Kid Cudi getting hit with bottles was just plain sad. I’ll give creativity points to the person who threw their mom’s ashes to Pink, but she didn’t deserve that. And Bebe Rexha getting hit with a phone was genuinely scary. That said, I’m not above admitting that I kind of wish Morgan Wallen had been subjected to a minor injury instead.

Wallen — the country superstar whose numerous controversies have left nary a dent on his commercial success — was playing a show at Denver’s Mile High Stadium last week when a glamorously-manicured hand threw an iPhone onto the stage from the pit. Wallen hardly even flinched as the phone gingerly tapped his arm and landed at his feet. He swiftly picked it up, tossed the phone sidestage, and carried on singing. That was it.

I’m not going to go on the record wishing physical harm on somebody. I’m definitely not going to go on the record condoning the throwing of hard objects at concerts. All I’m saying is that poor Bebe Rexha had to get stitches around her eye, and between her and Wallen, she wasn’t the one who hurled a chair off a rooftop bar earlier this year. It’s just not adding up.

Aside from being spared a doctor’s visit, Wallen’s recent duet with Post Malone “I Had Some Help” is currently the #1 song in America for its sixth week, making it this year’s longest-running chart-topper. No song has spent more time atop the Hot 100 since another Wallen hit, “Last Night,” last year. He’s got a new single coming out Friday called “Lies Lies Lies.” I can’t wait to find out what it’s about.

See a clip of Wallen and the thrown iPhone below.

https://www.tiktok.com/@jkartzzz/video/7386498352160001310