Desire – “I Know”

Desire, the duo of singer Megan Louise and former Chromatics mastermind Johnny Jewel, basically went quiet for 13 years after the release of their 2009 self-titled debut. In 2022, they came back with Escape, and now they’ve got another album ready to drop. With Johnny Jewel-related projects, album announcements can feel a bit like Lucy taunting Charlie Brown with the football, but the new Desire LP Games People Play now has a release date, as well as the cover art that you see above.

This year, Desire released the singles “Darkside,” “Vampire,” and “Dangerous Drug.” Now, along with their big release-date unveiling, they’ve also dropped a new track called “I Know,” which Johnny Jewel wrote and produced. “I Know” is a soft-glimmering synthpop jam with a tinge of ’80s R&B to it. The duo directed their own video for the clip, in which Megan Louise swans around the Mediterraneans islands of Malta and Gozo, looking like a movie star. Check it out below.

At least theoretically, Games People Play is out 10/2 on Italians Do It Better.

