Options – “Time’s Up”

New Music August 19, 2024 11:11 AM By Tom Breihan

Options – “Time’s Up”

New Music August 19, 2024 11:11 AM By Tom Breihan

Seth Engel is a recording engineer in Chicago, and he also makes his own music under the name Options. Two years ago, Engel released the impressive album Swimming Feeling, and he followed it with the one-off single “Had My Share” earlier this summer. Now, he’s shared another new Options song.

“Time’s Up” is a short, jangly indie-pop track with a bit of a Porches vibe to it. Seth Engel wrote the song and played most of the instruments, and the Knees’ Wilson Brehmer added additional guitar and production. Listen to it below.

Tom Breihan Staff

tags in this article

MOST POPULAR

Bob Dylan And Gene Simmons Recorded New Cover Songs For Reagan Biopic Starring Dennis Quaid

3 days ago 0

Disney Announces Tracklist For Pop-Punk Covers Album A Whole New Sound

4 days ago 0

Pitbull Responds After Fans Notice Kesha Credit Removed From “Timber” On YouTube

1 day ago 0

more from New Music

Stereogum Media

Stereogum Digest