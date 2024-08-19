Seth Engel is a recording engineer in Chicago, and he also makes his own music under the name Options. Two years ago, Engel released the impressive album Swimming Feeling, and he followed it with the one-off single “Had My Share” earlier this summer. Now, he’s shared another new Options song.

“Time’s Up” is a short, jangly indie-pop track with a bit of a Porches vibe to it. Seth Engel wrote the song and played most of the instruments, and the Knees’ Wilson Brehmer added additional guitar and production. Listen to it below.