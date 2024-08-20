Watch Our Backstage Interviews From Project Pabst: Militarie Gun, Jeff Rosenstock, Alien Boy, & More

On July 27 and 28, the Project Pabst festival returned to Portland, OR, and it was a goddamn gorgeous beautiful time. Many must-see acts — from up-and-coming indie rock duo Sweeping Promises to punk legend Billy Idol — made the days worthwhile, and Big Thief’s headlining performance featured ten unreleased songs. In between sets, Yasi Salek — of Bandsplain and 24 Question Party People fame — chatted with some of the weekend’s performers for Stereogum.

Do you want to know what Militarie Gun’s TikTok algorithm looks like? Yasi got to the bottom of it. How does Jeff Rosenstock like his coffee? We got you. The podcast virtuoso also talked with Shannon And The Clams, Alien Boy, Violent Femmes’ Brian Ritchie, and Manchester Orchestra’s Andy Hull. Watch below.