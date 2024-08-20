Last month, MUNA’s Katie Gavin announced her debut solo album What A Relief. So far the pop singer has released the lead single “Aftertaste” and debuted “As Good As It Gets” and “Inconsolable” live, and now she’s unveiling the catchy anthem “Casual Drug Use.”

“This is a song about being young and on bad behavior, and the comfort of having friends by your side,” Gavin said in a statement. “I wrote it in 2016 after a day trip I took with a friend, and so I thought it would be sweet to film the video on a road trip I had planned with my childhood best friend. The different colored potions in the video are meant to be a stand-in for whatever external substance we use to change our internal states.”

Check out “Casual Drug Use” below.

What A Relief is out 10/25 via Saddest Factory Records.