This fall, MUNA leader Katie Gavin will release her solo debut What A Relief, and she’s already shared the lead single “Aftertaste.” Last month, Gavin played the Newport Folk Festival, and she debuted her Mitski collab “As Good As It Gets.” (Mitski wasn’t there to sing it with her; instead, Gavin’s MUNA bandmate Naomi McPherson sang that part.) Last week, Gavin got together with another big-deal singer-songwriter to debut another track from the LP.

On Thursday night, the Japanese House played LA’s Greek Theatre. Halfway through her set, Amber Bain brought out Katie Gavin to help sing “Morning Pages,” the MUNA collab from her 2023 debut album In The End It Always Does. Then, during the encores, Gavin returned to the stage, and she and Bain debuted “Inconsolable,” another song from What A Relief. Before they played it, Bain said that the song “has not only been confirmed by me, but also my girlfriend and my best friend, as ‘the best song ever written.'” I don’t know about all that, but it was quite pretty. Watch a couple of live videos below.

What A Relief is out 10/25 via Saddest Factory Records. The Japanese House recently released her single “Smiley Face” and debuted an as-yet-unreleased Fred again.. collab.